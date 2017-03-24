A New Framework: AV/IT Leadership Summits

I have just returned from our San Diego AV/IT Leadership Summit, and I could spend hours regaling you with fun facts: ten AV/IT Talks at ten minutes each, exciting panels, integrator vs in-house AV debates, stakeholder convergence, networking IPAs by the bay, and sailing—yes, sailing. Our provocative keynote address by The Sextant Group’s president, Mark Valenti, declared, “It’s the End of AV As We Know It.” It might be the end of one way of managing proAV, indeed, but with one door closing another door opens. And, frankly, I’ve never been more excited to report on or invest my energy in this industry. It’s a new era, not just for audiovisual pros, but also for all technology stakeholders in the built environment.

SAN DIEGO AV/IT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

Take, for example, the proAV procurement and lifecycle processes in 2017/2018. Who are the new faces at the table? What are the evolving priorities? As our Summit revealed, many of you report that the stakeholder convergence feels “new.” From network-conscious IT managers to data-obsessed facility directors to design-oriented architects, our AV/IT Leadership Summit attendees were diverse. But they all emphasized the benefits of early teamwork and the pitfalls of an incomplete invitation list. Other hot topics: the specifics of networked AV and how to evaluate the myriad (and competing) AV over IP technologies now available.

Our Summit series meets innovative AV and IT pros in three ways—in person, via our live-stream, and our on-demand video offerings. Live-streaming our real-time events helps us practice what we preach. See for your self in this video, and join us in Denver, August 9-10, 2017, for our next AV/IT Leadership Summit. We cover the hotel accommodations and meals for qualified IT and AV managers. Qualify for an invite today, and help us chart the path forward. www.avitsummit.com