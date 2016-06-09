Getting an Edge as an End User

InfoComm. In the AV world this is the week we all have been waiting for. Opening day was filled with busy booth tours, seminars, classes, and business meetings. With everything going on it is more important than ever to take some time at the end of the day to reflect on what you have seen and gathered. I am here to help by sharing a few of my experiences from day one of InfoComm 2016.

My most valuable interactions came from those discussions I had with various wireless collaboration and BYOD developers about the future of their product offerings. We had great in-depth discussions about what needs to happen from the end-user perspective to allow these technologies to integrate seamlessly into the business and education environments. Most notably, we discussed the ability to pull metrics from the centralized management platforms they currently offer.

So far this year I have seen some pretty neat innovations in audio, video, signage, and software. I can’t say much about the private tours at some of these booths, but I can definitely recommend trying to snag one for yourself. Very powerful solutions are coming and it’s becoming clear that the AV industry is finally bridging that gap to be more IT integrated.