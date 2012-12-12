More Federal Agencies Embrace Online Collaboration

As technology managers seek to procure newer videoconferencing technologies that are easier to manage and less expensive to support, more government agencies are migrating away from systems based on ISDN and the H.320 protocol.



FCW's John Moore explained in a recent report that one of those agencies is the Defense Information Systems Agency which runs Defense Connect Online. This group actively promotes collaboration via online meetings and webinars based on Adobe Connect and the Adobe Media Server.Read FCW's full article here: fcw.com.



Margot Douaihy is the editor of AV Technology and a college instructor.