iPad Mounts Offer Security, Mobility and Convenience

With the market for tablets still seeing dramatic growth year after year, consumers are demanding more—and more diverse—mounting solutions to fit a variety of uses. A new report by IDC estimates that total worldwide tablet shipments for the second quarter of 2012 will hit 25 million units, representing a quarter-over-quarter increase of 33.6 percent and a an impressive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2 percent, up from 15 million units in the second quarter of 2011.

Fortunately, there are no lack of iPad mounts available today, targeting everything from security solutions, mobility, to convenient wireless charging. Below are mount solutions from five companies that will ensure your tablet finds its best fit.

Chief's Flush Mount iPad solution.

Chief is now shipping a variety of new solutions for iPad applications, securing the most important benefit of a tablet for users: options. Chief's Portable Interface Brackets work with Kontour series desk mounts and all generations of the iPad, with a snap fit that is designed for easy removal for the user on the go. The Tamper-Resistant Interface Bracket accommodates the two newest iPad generations and is ideal for public spaces in corporate and digital signage environments, designed to deter theft and safeguard connections for cable charging and syncing. Finally, for a more permanent installation, Chief's Flush Mount Solution secures your client's iPad to a wall or desk in any position you need. The tamper-resistant case also protects connections for cable charging and syncing.



Bracketron's Custom Design model of the iRoom iDock.

For those looking to display more individuality—or corporate branding—Bracketron recently introduced the Custom Designmodel of its iRoom iDock, a powered, motorized in-wall iPad mounting solution. The iRoom iDock Custom Design model allows almost any pattern, color or image to be printed on the dock’s bezel, and is available in portrait and landscape orientations. You can choose to print the image on only the dock’s bezel or on both the bezel and back of the mount. The Custom Design model can be flush-mounted in the wall to seamlessly blend into any room.



iPort's LaunchPort.

iPort's LaunchPort system allows users to mount an iPad magnetically onto the wall, or use a base station for desk or tabletop use. For sleek, un-wired convenience, the LauchPort inductive charging system starts charging the iPad wirelessly as soon as the Sleeve is docked onto either the WallStation or BaseStation, eliminating the need for external chargers and cables. The tabletop BaseStation only uses some of the magnets in the LaunchPort system, making it easier to grab and go. The WallStation uses all magnets in the system for secure and safe mounting—with magnets located on the Sleeve case, you can mount it to any metallic surface, like a refrigerator or work bench.

The iRoom iDock Touchcode.

For anyone who use their iPads for security, but question what exactly secures the iPad itself, iRoom’s iDock Touchcodeoffers an elegant solution. Thanks to the integrated keypad, the iPad can be locked in the docking station and can only be released by entering a 4-digit number code. The LED lit keypad is activated by a proximity sensor and will turn off after entering the security code. In addition, the iPad is continuously charged while in the docking station.

OmniMount's CNECT-PCC iPad mount.

OmniMount recently introduced a new collection of iPad mounts, consisting of three accessories: an iPad case, cover and mount bracket. The case and cover come as a kit and protect the front and back of the device. Brushed metal accents on the case offer a sleek look, act as interface for the wall mount and are designed to be held easily. The cover can be folded into four positions, offering both portrait and landscape viewing angles. The mount bracket connects to the case and can be mounted two ways: on-wall or to any VESA 100 pattern. The iPad and case easily snap in and out of the bracket, offering an ideal solution for multi-room use.

Derek Dellinger is the web editor for AV Network.