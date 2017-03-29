Yorktel Unveils Univago Platform Enhancements

Yorktel has unveiled significant advancements to its flagship cloud video collaboration service platform, Univago. The announcement coincided with the Enterprise Connect conference, which kicked off March 27 and runs through March 30, in Orlando, FL.

“2016 was truly remarkable for Yorktel, marked by accomplishments and growth on many fronts,” said Ron Gaboury, CEO, Yorktel. “Several years ago, at this very conference, we announced a forward-thinking strategic focus on vertical market integration, investment in applications consumable as a service from the cloud, and expanding Yorktel Professional Services, our in-house management consultancy. Today, those strategies are paying significant returns.”

As a cloud hosted video platform, Univago provides a foundation to underpin next generation workplace collaborative workflows. In addition to Univago virtual meeting rooms (URooms), the platform supports a growing number of third-party applications, like Univago’s Skype Gateway Services, for Skype for Business users.

Yorktel senior vice president of Product Management, John Vitale, noted “The most significant enhancement, [which] reflects Univago's maturation as a leading video collaboration services platform, is the Univago-powered Gateway Service, the only service globally available that can connect SIP, H.323, and WebRTC users in a Microsoft Office365-hosted Skype meeting.”

We are pleased with the growing results of the Univago service platform. As we continue to expand and enrich its capabilities and its continued growth into a powerful Platform as a Service (PaaS) solution, we will continue to fill the gaps in services customers struggle with using basic ‘bridge in the cloud’ offerings.”

In April 2017, Univago will also feature several new features and functionality, including: recording and streaming; new meeting features including new participant layouts, site names, moderator controls; and Japanese language support.