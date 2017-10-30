Yamaha UC Shipping YVC-1000MS Unified Communications Speakerphone

The What: Yamaha UC, the division combining the expertise of Yamaha and Revolabs, is now shipping the Yamaha YVC-1000MS, a USB speakerphone and Yamaha’s first product certified for Skype for Business.

The What Else: The YVC-1000MS is engineered with Yamaha’s audio technology and expertise to enhance the user experience in large meeting rooms. Available worldwide, the microphone and speaker system passed Skype for Business Certification Version 3 tests providing natural, clear audio that defines the platform’s meeting experience.

“The certification of the YVC-1000MS ensures audio specifically tuned to overcome the common challenges and limitations that can negatively impact productivity in a large meeting environment,” said Tats Umeo, group leader of UC product planning at Yamaha Corporation. “Passing the rigorous testing procedure also guarantees it complements the rest of the Skype for Business application, creating intuitive and fluid collaboration across the entire UC platform. Now customers can experience the excellent sound quality that Yamaha is known for in their daily online meetings and conference calls.”