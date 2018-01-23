Yamaha To Hold PM10, CL Series Trainings at AES@NAMM

Yamaha's RIVAGE PM10 Series Digital Mixing ConsoleAES and NAMM have partnered together in an effort to bring pro audio education to the NAMM show. As part of these inaugural sessions, the Yamaha Professional Audio division will host a series of classes on its CL Series and RIVAGE PM10 Series Digital Mixing Consoles. The courses will cover a wide range of topics, suitable for entry-level engineers as well as seasoned professionals, and will be taught by members of the technical marketing staff as well as two guest engineers/instructors.

Yamaha courses include PM10 and CL Operational Overview, Hands-on Sessions, FOH and Monitoring Apps including Nuendo Live and Virtual Soundcheck, Practical Mixing Tips for Up-and-Coming Engineers, and more. Scott Baldwin, FOH Engineer for Prince, The Fray, and Lady Gaga will be presenting on the CL Series. John Mills, FOH and Systems Engineer for Chris Tomlin, Lincoln Brewster, and Kenny Chesney will be presenting on RIVAGE PM10.

All of the AES training sessions can be accessed by registering through the NAMM website for a half-day or full-day pass. AES members can purchase a half-day pass for $69 and a full-day pass for $99. Non-members can purchase for $169 and $199, respectively.