XYZ Cultural Technology Names Joël Beauchamp Shareholder

- Éric Cyr and Jacques Larue, senior partners at XYZ Cultural Technology, have appointed Joël Beauchamp, CTS, as a shareholder. Hired as director of facilities in November 2016, then promoted to director of operations in May 2017, Beauchamp has successfully led initiatives within the company including new project management, human resource management processes, an after-sales service program, and a CRM/ERP system deployment plan.
- With more than 15 years of experience, Beauchamp has held key positions in the audiovisual industry, notably at Allied Systems and at Solotech, where he worked as director of operations for three years before joining the XYZ team. In addition to Beauchamp, Cyr, and Larue, the other partners are Simon Perrier and Dildel Lavoie-Caceres.
- Beauchamp’s appointment is part of a strategic growth plan for the Montreal firm, which has seen its workforce triple since 2015. XYZ relies on 75 permanent employees in its four offices: Montreal, Quebec, Dubai, and Merida, Mexico.
- "Joël is a major part of our team," Larue said. “In addition to be an excellent manager, Joël knows the issues related to audiovisual integration. His presence helps support our growth and ensures high quality standards for the delivery of numerous ongoing and future projects.”
- "XYZ Cultural Technology has the momentum, with major achievements on several continents,” Beauchamp said. “I am honored to contribute to the development of a company that makes Montreal shine with its expertise and creativity in the audiovisual industry around the world.’’