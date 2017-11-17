Women in Consumer Technology to Host Legacy Awards Reception at CES 2018

Women in Consumer Technology will host its 9th Annual Legacy Awards Reception on January 9, 2018, in the Venetian Hotel's Marcello Ballroom 4405.

The event, happening during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), is an opportunity for women and men in the consumer technology industry to network and to honor some of the best and brightest women in the field.

“The awards reception is our chance to recognize women’s leadership and accomplishments in the consumer technology industry,” said Carol Campbell, the founder of Women in Consumer Technology. “Each year, I am more amazed by how much this influential group of women grows. It’s a pleasure to honor their contributions to the success of the industry.”

Sally Washlow, a 2017 Legacy Award recipient, will serve as the master of ceremonies for the event; Washlow is currently managing member at SW Consulting and an active member of Women in Consumer Technology.