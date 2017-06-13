What to Hear Today in the Audio Demo Rooms

The Audio Demo Rooms are a show unto themselves at InfoComm, and every room has a different story. To get the most out of this pageant, follow the InfoComm Daily’s three-part preview, one for each day of the show.

For the show’s opening day in the Audio Demo Rooms, we visit a new contender, CODA Audio USA (Demo Room W230D). The German loudspeaker manufacturer opened its U.S. division last fall under the leadership of Managing Director Luke Jenks.

Going with lesser-heard deep cuts and a live vocalist to make an impression with some of its small- and mid-sized PA offerings, Jenks declared the CODA demo room a “Gaucho-free zone.” After all, CODA gear cuts a different line in the market, and has a certain pedigree, he notes, inviting attendees to come hear how the manufacturer’s engineering attacks audio problems from the start, reversing the usual audio engineer dilemma of fixing the problems after they happen.

Over at QSC (Demo Room W224A), visitors will take a listening tour of the QSC loudspeaker portfolio, including the new AcousticDesign column surface-mount loudspeakers, the new CXD-Q Series eight-channel network processing amplifiers and the new K.2 Series powered loudspeakers.

Music Group (Demo Room W221DE) will bring all its brands together. The new TC Electronic Reverb TwentyFour, a high-performance reverb and acoustic enhancement DSP system, will be shown as part of a system comprising a Midas digital mixing console, Klark Teknik signal transport, Lake processing, Lab.gruppen amplification and Tannoy and Turbosound speakers.

“For a change, we will also be featuring live music demos featuring our good friend Chris Pelonis,” says Graham Hendry, VP, Solutions for MUSIC Group Commercial. Fans of Pelonis will know that the TEC Award winner plays with Jeff Bridges and the Abiders, produces Michael McDonald, and has an endless list of studio designs to his name.

L-Acoustics (Demo Room W223AB) will have its new, super-sleek SYVA segment source system on show, and demos will also share some knowledge highlights on the P1 networked digital audio processor. On Thursday only, L-Acoustics will also be presenting a special demo of its L-ISA immersive live sound reinforcement solution over in Demo Room W206C. Seating is super limited, so register at the L-Acoustics Booth 5242.

Then wrap yourself up in Meyer Sound’s immersive sound experience in Demo Room W222B. There, some 56 loudspeakers and subwoofers will create a beautiful sonic envelope with a system featuring Meyer’s Constellation active acoustics, SpaceMap multi-channel panning, the D-Mitri digital audio platform, and IntelligentDC compact self-powered loudspeakers. The 30-minute program features live performances by virtuoso New York violinist Brendan Speltz and excerpts from multi-channel sound installation works by contemporary composer Rand Steiger.