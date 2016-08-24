Wainhouse Research Evaluates Prysm Visual Workplace

Wainhouse Research, an independent market research firm that focuses on critical issues in the unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) market, has released its evaluation of Prysm Visual Workplace.

The results of the testing concluded that Prysm Visual Workplace is powerful, flexible, and enterprise-ready, and offers a number of customization options to tailor to specific use cases. The study went on to state that even beyond that, Prysm is easy and fun to use, and it takes much of the stress, and almost all of the complexity, out of real-time collaboration and brainstorming sessions.

Of particular note was what Wainhouse Research referred to as the “Prysm Display Effect,” which combines large displays, a multi-touch display surface with standard gestures such as pinch and drag, streamlined and specific workflow, and the ability to resize and reposition objects quickly and easily. According to the report, when these items are combined, they work together to create an immersive experience that is both fun and somehow liberating, in a content creation and collaboration sense, for the user.

“Due to the Prysm touch UI and streamlined workflow, in just a few minutes a typical user will go from a Prysm newbie to a Prysm-empowered collaborator,” said Ira M. Weinstein, senior analyst and partner, Wainhouse Research. “We tested this concept with a few non-techies in our office, and the proof is in the pudding. We found ourselves turning to the Prysm system for more than just testing, and began using the solution within our daily workflow. Our sales staff and even the folks in the next suite over in our building are now Prysm users.”

“Wainhouse Research is one of the most respected analyst firms for UC&C analysis, so their evaluation and hands-on testing of our product, which resulted in a big thumbs up, is an incredibly proud moment for Prysm,” said Paige O’Neill, CMO, Prysm. “The future of work is heavily tied to collaboration as enterprise teams must be able to seamlessly collaborate no matter the location or device. The fact that the Wainhouse Research team went from just testers to ongoing Prysm users is a huge testament to the power of our solution.”