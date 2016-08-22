VMP Shipping ERWEN-6E Wall Rack Enclosure

The What: Video Mount Products has launched its new ERWEN-6E 19-inch wall rack enclosure.

The What Else: The ERWEN-6E features welded steel construction and ships fully assembled. It works with all standard 19-inch rack equipment and accessories, and features 16 inches of usable depth. It has adjustable front and rear rails, with numbered spaces with standard 10-32 threading. The enclosure features top and bottom vents and cable routing knockouts, removable hinged back panel and side panels (with optional locks), and a reversible hinged tempered glass front door. The ERWEN-6E comes in a black powder coat finish and features a load capacity of 120 pounds.

“Based on the popularity of our ERWEN-9E, ERWEN-12E, and ERWEN-15E wall-mounted rack enclosures, we developed the ERWEN-6E to be as effective and rugged, but in an even smaller package,” said Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “Where space is at a premium, getting equipment off the floor and on the wall is a must when floor-standing equipment racks just won’t do. VMP designed the ERWEN Series wall mounted racks for both form and functionality, especially with the security and AV installer in mind. With adjustable front and rear rails, removable hinged back panel, and a reversible glass front door, the ERWEN-6E is the answer to the most demanding rack mount requirements.”