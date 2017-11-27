VMP Launches New TMA-1 Tablet Mount Adaptor

The What: Video Mount Products (VMP) has launched the TMA-1 Tablet Mount Adaptor. Designed to hold most tablets 7 to 11 inches in size, the TMA-1 is now shipping with an MSRP of $59.95.

The What Else: The TMA-1 features adjustable height and width to accommodate devices 5.3-inches to 7.9-inches wide, 7.7-inches to 10.6-inches high, and 0.45-inches deep, and has a load capacity of 6 pounds. It ships with a black finish.

“As tablets have become an everyday necessity for so many in the commercial and security markets, our new TMA-1 is the ideal solution to mount any number of tablets wherever one is needed, including many iPad, Samsung Galaxy, and Amazon Fire models,” said Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “