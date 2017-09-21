Video Corporation of America Welcomes Michelle Gunn as Senior Project Manager

Video Corporation of America (VCA), an AV/IT, unified communications, and broadcast/post-production systems integrator, has appointed Michelle Gunn as senior project manager.

Gunn brings more than two decades of technical project management experience to VCA. She most recently leveraged her skills at Prysm, where she managed high-end video wall and collaboration solutions deployment for Fortune 500 clients. Over the years, her unique expertise has been built from the vantage point of various sides of the AV business. These diverse roles have touched on most every aspect of audiovisual systems, from presentation theaters to post-production editing suites and software UX design and programming. She specializes in business, project, and people management, with an emphasis on strategic planning, leadership, team building, and systems development.

“Michelle’s distinct set of skills, experience, and strong process-oriented mindset make for a great addition to VCA’s technical operations,” said Rich Wilkins, director of technical operations, VCA. “She is quickly establishing herself as both a dedicated asset to our clients and a respected leader amongst the project management team, as well as a key contributor our goal of perpetual operational process improvement.”