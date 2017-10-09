Vaddio Ships AV Bridge MatrixMIX Multipurpose AV Switcher

The What: Vaddio is now shipping its AV Bridge MatrixMIX Multipurpose AV Switcher. The AV Bridge MatrixMIX is an AV production switcher that brings live event production to UCC applications such as Skype for Business, WebEx, and Google Hangouts.

The What Else: When paired with Vaddio’s two other new products—the new PCC MatrixMIX Camera Controller and TeleTouch 27 USB Touch-Screen Multiviewer—plus Vaddio cameras, audio devices, or trigger sensors, an integrator can create customized solutions for a number of specific applications. For example, it can be used as a production switcher in a live event application, or it can be configured as a local presentation switcher for a lecture-capture application in a larger lecture hall. The AV Bridge MatrixMIX can be configured for a PC-based collaboration session. Because it can be controlled and configured remotely, an operator can use the AV Bridge MatrixMIX in large enterprise and higher education applications where a centralized control center is used to control multiple AV rooms.

“This built-in versatility will allow organizations to enhance their presentations or events with interactive content for a superior user experience, and live stream it to a UCC application as well,” said Darrin Thurston, VP of product development, Vaddio. “Because the AV Bridge MatrixMIX is very easy to use, IT staff can create a first-rate production without extensive training. The simplicity of the system is also advantageous for volunteer producers in a church setting. With the AV Bridge MatrixMIX and the TeleTouch MultiViewer, the volunteer simply touches the screen for live video production to choose which camera scene to use and it goes live.”

The AV Bridge MatrixMIX AV Switcher is an 8x2 video mixer that also provides multiviewer output. Its 11x7 audio mixer supports analog, HDMI, USB, and IP audio channels. It offers embedded RTSP IP and USB 3.0 output streaming, plus four graphic keying layers per output channel.