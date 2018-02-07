Utelogy Launches Managed Services Portal

- Utelogy Corporation, creator of audiovisual control, management, services, and analytics software for use in higher education and enterprises, has released the beta version of its Managed Services Portal.
- The Managed Services Portal is part of U-Manage, which provides enterprise-wide visibility to rooms, equipment, issues, performance and usage. The portal’s features include 24/7 remote monitoring and network management, remote helpdesk support, asset lifecycle management (warranties, updates), control software-as-a-service, and white-label customization.
- In addition to proactive maintenance, the portal can also enable analytics and IoT insights data to deliver other new revenue opportunities.
- “Most service providers in this industry are not used to having this data, but they will soon find the data is the strategic advantage,” said Utelogy CEO, Frank Pellkofer.
- “Our Managed Services Portal offers IT [value-added resellers] and integrators the opportunity to enrich customer deployments with enhanced analytics to provide more long-term value. And for end users, it allows them to use the U-Manage portal to manage their entire global enterprise.
- “The way we work has changed dramatically in the last five years, and as organizations use more and more collaboration applications, the faster vendors can get a handle on pulling this data and learning from it, the bigger advantage they have in acting as a strategic partner that can bring real value to their clients. For as low as $35 a month for control, monitoring, and analytics, this is the kind of intelligence that creates value and longer-term client relationships for integrators.”
- For a live demonstration at Integrated Services Europe 2018, February 6 to 9, 2018, visit hall 14, stand M170.