Univago Rolls Out Active Directory Integration Services

Yorktel has added new features and enhancements for Univago, its business-grade, cloud video communications platform-as-a-service.

“Based on several weeks of hands-on testing of both the cloud-only and hybrid versions of Univago, we are pleased to say that we like many aspects of this calling service. It’s highly reliable, interoperates seamlessly with Skype for Business/Lync, supports WebRTC connections, offers strong content sharing, and provides a consistently good video and audio experience,” noted Wainhouse Research senior analyst and partner, Ira M. Weinstein, in his evaluation of Univago. “In addition, we really like the hybrid deployment option and its simplicity, cost, bandwidth, security, and user experience benefits.”

Residing within the existing Yorktel VideoCloud, Univago supports a variety of deployment architectures and offers various services, such as its Enterprise Gateway service, which enables calling between Microsoft Skype for Business and all other platforms operating on standards supported by Univago. An always-available, subscription-based solution, Univago allows customers to control costs and scale at their own pace, avoiding capacity concerns and alleviating them from the burden of capital expenditures in hardware that may soon be obsolete.

Live support from Yorktel’s 24/7 helpdesk is included with all subscriptions, whereas other providers charge a premium for similar support.

“Univago was built for organizations that need enterprise-class, video communications and collaboration solutions that are as flexible and secure as they are functional,” said John Vitale, SVP product management, Yorktel. “These latest enhancements to Univago reinforce Yorktel's commitment to delivering solutions based on usability, functionality and commercial-grade support.”