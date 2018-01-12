tvONE Launches CORIOview Multi-Window Processor

The What: tvONE is launching CORIOview, a 4K multi-window processor with up to eight sources at ISE (Stand 1M-130). 4K multi-format AV matrix routers and an HDMI 4-port output module for CORIOmaster are also being unveiled at ISE 2018.

The What Else: The CORIOview 4K multi-window processor is a plug-and-play solution that features auto-layout functionality to automate preset selection. For more advanced applications, it features front-panel operation, including user definable or pre-programmable presets, as well as video and audio switching.

The CORIOmatrix (4RU) and CORIOmatrix mini (1RU), are flexible, modular, multi-format AV matrix routers with 4K capability. Designed for applications with mixed audio and video formats, their CORIO technology is ideal for integrating mixed AV, broadcast, IP, and legacy sources at very low latency, allowing any source to be connected to any display with complete flexibility.

Also on the stand, the all new HDMI four-port output module, which supports 1080p60 on each port, providing the 4RU CORIOmaster video wall processor with up to 56 outputs.