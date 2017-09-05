TEKVOX Introduces TEK 1201-N Presentation Switcher

The What: TEKVOX has announced the TEK 1201-N Next Generation Presentation Switcher for simplified AV and control in classrooms and small conference rooms with collaboration tables.

The What Else: The 1201-N may be quickly and easily installed using TEKVOX’s Drop-In solution and operates with Drop-In commands. TEKVOX Drop-Ins are highly automated, networked, managed, and factory-programmed solutions, which are configured for easy integration and installation, and reliability.

“The new TEK 1201-N is the only presentation switcher on the market with so many great features,” said TEKVOX CTO Mike Slattery. “Among them are seamless switching, CEC control of sources and displays, routing embedded HDBaseT RS-232 commands to a display, and automatic operation, including automatically powering on and off a display.”

The seamless, high-performance Auto-Switcher Scaler features five HDMI and one multi-format (VGA, YUV, or video) inputs and two mirrored outputs, one HDMI, and one HDBaseT Lite. The 1201-N also offers a mix stereo line input, a balanced stereo audio output, and separate source and mix volume controls.

The new switcher has TCP/IP control and operates in both auto and manual switching modes. Display control is via CEC, IR, or RS-232; control of HDMI sources is with CEC or IR.

Installation can be accomplished by using CEC commands embedded on both the HDMI input and output connections. Users connect CEC-controlled devices to the switcher and implement the remote to fully operate the system.

For hands-free operation, users place the switcher in automatic mode and connect a laptop or any other device to any input. The 1201-N automatically switches to the last connected input and the CEC controlled display automatically powers on. When users disconnect from the switcher for three minutes the display automatically powers off.