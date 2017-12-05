Stampede’s Big Book of AV Tour to Stop in Phoenix

In the past five years, the number of emerging tech companies in downtown Phoenix has nearly quadrupled, making the city an up-and-coming player in the competitive tech scene. With a strong workforce and cost-effective landscape, Phoenix has become a desirable location for the flood of startups and tech industry leaders looking to expand.

Recognizing this growth and the opportunity that it presents to commercial AV resellers and customers, Stampede is taking its 2017 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series to Phoenix, AZ on December 7. The daylong event will be held at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Attendee registration is now open here.

“Once dominated by law firms and government offices, downtown Phoenix is quickly becoming an epicenter for technology innovation with promising financial advantages,” Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly said. “The recent tech boom in the city, along with its lively business climate, makes it an ideal next stop for our Big Book of AV Tour. The informative conference will offer a host of great incentives for the total business needs of all our attendees.”

The day will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a dealer panel discussion, followed by the Tech Showcase Exhibit where attendees and manufacturers will meet one-on-one to discuss the latest products, systems, and services. A complimentary breakfast will also be served during the showcase, and guided tours of The Samsung Experience Demo Room will begin at 10:00 a.m., occurring every 30 minutes for the duration of the event.

The day will also feature a series of onsite presentations that include: “Overview of the Drone/UAS Industry and Business Potential” and “Drone Video Systems: A New AV Category for a New Age of Opportunities,” both of which will be led by director of engineering at Unmanned Vehicle University, Paul Dragos. Additional presentations include: NEC’s “10 Steps to a Successful Video Wall,” wePresent Presents: “Cut the Cords: BYOD and Wireless Presentation from Any Device,” Samsung’s “QLED: The Next Generation of Commercial Display Technology,” and Key Digital’s :Enterprise AV Over IP Systems.” The NEC presentation has been approved by AVIXA for 0.5 CTS RU.

Every attendee of the 2017 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will receive a $500 Stampede credit, a $50 American Express gift card, and will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a free drone.