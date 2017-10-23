Stampede to Distribute Intel Falcon 8+ Drone

- Adding to its offering of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), Stampede has been appointed to serve as an authorized direct distributor of the Intel Falcon 8+ system.
- “Intel is leading in the development of a new generation of scalable commercial drone solutions for a wide variety of vertical markets,” said Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly. “With reliable, safe drone platforms, a wide range of payload options, and powerful software for seamless mission planning, Intel is expanding the potential of drones to tackle issues challenging the oil and gas, energy, construction, and agriculture industries. We are proud to add this innovative line of unmanned aerial vehicles to our brand portfolio.”
- Stampede kicked off its representation of Intel commercial drones in September with a nationwide webinar on the Intel Falcon 8+ system. The Intel Falcon 8+ drone is an advanced UAV designed for professional use. It is designed for robust performance, including stability in harsh conditions and best-in-class safety. Along with the Intel Cockpit Controller and Intel Powerpack Batteries, the Intel Falcon 8+ drone provides a complete solution for challenging commercial applications.
- “Intel is ramping our commercial drone business in North America and we are pleased to add Stampede as a direct distributor of the Intel Falcon 8+ system,” said Anil Nanduri, GM of Intel’s UAV business group. “The Falcon 8+ system sets a new standard for commercial-grade drones and will enable Stampede’s customers to inspect, collect, and analyze data in a whole new way.”
- According to Kelly, Stampede is strategically positioned to bring to market a comprehensive and integrated drone solution that combines product with training, ongoing education, and certification and support.