Stampede To Distribute WyreStorm

WyreStorm has formed a strategic partnership with Stampede Presentation Products to help drive sales of its ProAV solutions through the broad range of channels served by Stampede's 11,000-dealer network.

According to Mark Dziekan, national sales manager of WyreStorm Pro AV Solutions, Stampede is the first distributor to be appointed by WyreStorm. "We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Stampede, a sales partner that shares our philosophy of providing meaningful value added distribution solutions to the professional marketplace," said Dziekan. "Their understanding of the AV/IT convergence that is now reshaping our markets makes them the ideal North American distribution partner for WyreStorm."

"Our 11,000 dealers look to Stampede to bring them the products and solutions they need to help them grow their business every day of the year," Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly said. "WyreStorm's Pro AV Solutions will help them do just that. They offer innovative AV switching, extender, and HDBaseT distribution opportunities that our dealers, and their businesses, will benefit from. Full HD audio and video performance and reliability are essential when servicing the sophisticated design projects that our commercial and broadcast AV dealers work with. We are confident that the addition of WyreStorm products to our line will provide them with the high level of professional performance and flexibility demanded in those applications."

According to Kelly, Stampede will offer WyreStorm's Pro Plus matrices, digital amplifiers, extenders, and converters. With a wide range of high-performance WyreStorm HD AV distribution solutions to select from, Stampede customers will benefit from greater reliability of one-brand distribution solutions, consolidated product sourcing, and increased order management efficiencies.

Stampede will exhibit the WyreStorm product line at CEDIA 2014 at Booth #2531.