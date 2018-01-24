SIGNET Becomes ISO 9001:2015 Certified

SIGNET Electronic Systems, Inc. has become ISO 9001:2015 certified; the internally recognized ISO 9001:2015 standard sets out requirements for a quality management system (QSM). SIGNET is one of only a few systems integrators in the US with this certification, which is based on the idea of continual improvement, and helps businesses and organizations become more efficient and improve client satisfaction.

SIGNET initiated the process of being audited against the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 standard after consistently encountering potential clients in the transportation space that required the certification. “As business leaders, we are always looking to add value to existing business and spirit new initiatives,” said Greg Sparrow, SIGNET’s vice president of transportation solutions. “The ISO 9001 really opens up opportunities for us in the transportation industry.”

The auditing process was spearheaded by Tom Bowder, senior project manager, SIGNET Transportation Division. An accredited, third-party certification body performed a rigorous audit to determine that SIGNET’s quality management documentation was in compliance with the standard; the third party will also ensure, on an ongoing basis, that SIGNET’s services and offerings continue to meet the ISE 9001:2015 requirements and standards.

“SIGNET lives up to the standard in our pursuit of continuous improvement on the whole,” said Bowder. “We are aggressively expanding into new markets, growing our role with current clients; nurturing HR programs to retain the best talent; bringing in consultants to improve efficiency; measuring client satisfaction with surveys and feedback; and applying metrics to monitor, adjust, and continually improve performance.”

In addition to meeting the transportation industry requirement, the certification brings added value to all verticals served by SIGNET, including health care, communications, and government entities. “SIGNET has been serving our clients well and providing our industry with solutions for 44 years,” said Bowder. “But with the ISO certification, we strive to further improve quality and client satisfaction.”

In addition to new business opportunities and value add for existing clients, the certification process yielded another unexpected benefit: “the internal audit created and nurtured a culture of involvement,” said Sparrow. “People across the organization from all aspects of the business worked together toward a common goal, and, in the process, gained an appreciation for what others do. This cross-pollination was an interesting outcome we had not anticipated.”