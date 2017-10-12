Shure Expands Rep Coverage With Mainline Marketing, Richard Dean Associates

From Top: The Mainline Marketing and Richard Dean Associates teams. Shure has named Mainline Marketing as its new sales representative in Florida, and expanded the territory for existing sales representative Richard Dean Associates to include upstate New York.

Mainline Marketing, based in Orlando, FL, was founded in 1987. “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mainline Marketing as our representative in Florida,” said Mark Humrichouser, vice president of Shure’s Americas and Asia Sales organizations. “Mainline Marketing is well respected in the region for both their professionalism and forward thinking, and we are glad to have them on the Shure team.”

“We are very proud to be representing Shure in the state of Florida,” said Clinton Muntean, president of Mainline Marketing. “It is our goal to bring significant value to both our customers and the manufacturers we represent. With Shure at our side, we now have the outstanding resources we need to manage and grow our territory and build upon our already excellent reputation."

Richard Dean Associates, based in Newburyport, MA, has been the sales representative for Shure in New England since 1975. “Richard Dean Associates have consistently exceeded our expectations in their territory,” Humrichouser said. “We are excited to see them replicate those successes in upstate New York.”