Sennheiser Adds Two-Channel Receivers to XS Wireless 1 Series

The What: At NAMM, Sennheiser expanded its XS Wireless 1 series with the addition of a new two-channel receiver, the EM-XSW 1 DUAL. The receiver will be available separately or as part of two XSW 1 DUAL Sets, combining it with two wireless microphones using either the e 825 or e 835 capsule. These systems and the new receiver will be available from April 2018.

The What Else: The EM-XSW 1 DUAL two-channel receiver features automatic frequency management with one-touch synchronization, antenna switching diversity for reliable reception, and icon-based controls. Each receiver has up to 10 compatible, preset channels in eight frequency banks, and provides balanced XLR and unbalanced jack outputs.

The XSW 1 DUAL Sets are available in various frequency ranges within the UHF band (A: 548–572MHz, GB: 606–630MHz, B: 614–638MHz, C: 766–790MHz, D: 794–806MHz, E: 821–832MHz + 863–865MHz, K: 925–937.5MHz).

“The EM-XSW 1 DUAL two-channel receiver will be very compelling to users that would prefer to work with two mics and require a neat, one-unit setup,” said Sennheiser product manager Oliver Schmitz. “Like the other systems in the XSW 1 series, the DUAL Sets offer fast setup, straightforward user operation, and great sound.”