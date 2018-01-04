SDVoE Alliance World Tour Heads to Singapore

The SDVoE Alliance will present daylong AV-over-IP training courses in Singapore on January 16 and 17 at the Hewshott Singapore facility. Organized by Systems Integration Asia and sponsored by NETGEAR and ZeeVee, the interactive sessions will cover the basics of IP networking, followed by hands-on training in small groups exploring an AV-over-IP system. All participants will earn 2.5 CTS credits towards AVIXA certification.

“The SDVoE Alliance World Tour has delivered very well attended education and training sessions in the U.S., Australia, Latin America, and Europe,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “We are excited to introduce this intensive version of our AV-over-IP training in Singapore and to demonstrate how integrators and end users can take advantage of the flexibility and scalability of Ethernet to deliver 4K video without compromise, without latency, and without image artifacts.”

Course material includes the design, installation, configuration, and management aspects of an AV-over-IP system including encoders and decoders, as well as the software-based management platform which drives configuration and content management.