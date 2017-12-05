SCN Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees

The team at Systems Contractor News (SCN) is pleased to announce its 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees. This prestigious honor is granted to audiovisual business leaders who have contributed significantly to the AV community via innovation, thought leadership, and volunteerism.The 2018 inductees are:



Jeff Day, CEO, BlueWater Technologies

Chuck Espinoza, CTS-D, CTS-I, Staff Instructor, AVIXA

Barry Goldin, CTS, President, Unified AV Systems

Clint Hoffman, Chief Operating and Chief Growth Officer, Kramer Electronics U.S.

Alexis La Broi, CTS, CMP, Systems Consultant, Avitecture

David B. Schwartz, President, Essential Communications

Penny Sitler, CDT, LEED AP, Marketing Manager, Draper

Leonard Suskin, CTS-D, Systems Designer, Whitlock

Gisela Torino, CTS-I, Systems Engineer, Audio Visual Resources

Rich Ventura, DSCE, Vice President of Strategy, NEC Display Solutions of America



“SCN’s 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees bring diverse background and experiences, but they all have one thing in common—their dedication to pushing our industry forward,” said Megan A. Dutta, editor, SCN. “I admire what this stellar group of individuals have done for audiovisual as a whole, and look forward to seeing what they bring in the future.”

Read more about the Hall of Fame inductees in the upcoming January 2018 edition of SCN.