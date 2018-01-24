Riedel NA Expands Systems Consulting, Technical Services Staff

Stephen Remich, Alex Saededdin, and Jeff Sullivan Riedel Communications has strengthened its North American technical team with the hiring of Jeff Sullivan as systems consultant, together with Stephen Remich and Alex Saededdin as service and support engineers. All three new hires bring backgrounds in both live event production and broadcast television to their new roles, including significant experience in the setup, implementation, and maintenance of Riedel signal distribution and communications solutions.

"Jeff, Stephen, and Alex are all outstanding additions to our team, and they'll enable us to offer the highest levels of service and support as our North American customer base continues to grow," said Joyce Bente, president and CEO, Riedel North America. "And, as former Riedel customers and users in their previous roles, they each bring a unique, customer-centric perspective to their new jobs that will help elevate our support services even further."

Sullivan, Remich, and Saededdin are all based in Burbank, CA. Sullivan reports to Rick Seegull, manager of systems consultants, while Remich and Saededdin report to Jake Halverson, operations manager.