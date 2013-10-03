SYNNEX's MOBILITYSolv Brings Motorola Solutions' Wireless Connectivity Infrastructure to Mobilize Businesses

MOBILITYSolv, the Global Mobility Solutions business unit of SYNNEX, is offering wireless and network solutions from Motorola Solutions, a leading provider of communications and services for enterprise and government customers.

SYNNEX, with Motorola, is driving programs, tools, and combined solutions to help solution providers build services-led business models to mobilize the enterprise, mid-market, and SMB with end-to-end mobility solutions. As key components of its "Connect, Move and Control" mobility strategy, SYNNEX now offers Motorola's wireless connectivity products that are designed to provide secure and compliant solutions for state-of-the-art secure access. These solutions include Motorola's WLAN, WLAN mesh networks, enterprise voice, and AirDefense products. SYNNEX continues to offer Psion, now a part of Motorola Solutions, rugged mobile handheld and vehicle-mounted computers.

"With the enterprise rugged device market projected to reach more than $6 billion by 20161, the channel must have a secure and efficient method for moving the immense volume of data from those devices to its destination," said Adnon Dow, vice president, Global Mobility Solutions, SYNNEX. "SYNNEX's enablement of resellers to Connect, Move and Control in a secure environment is now more powerful than ever. Motorola's best-of-class hardware and software solutions along with SYNNEX's mobility strategy empower resellers to create recurring revenue streams with a services approach, by providing their customers with the communications, security, access and data management solutions they are requiring in today's growing market."

"Motorola Solutions has a world-class wireless infrastructure offering as part of our mobility solutions portfolio. With SYNNEX's strong, aggressive reseller community and solid mobility strategy, we provide a complete roadmap for solution providers to create highly efficient end-to-end mobility solutions. As the industry continues to evolve, that is exactly where we see the growth—solution providers with end-to-end mobility solutions," said Mark Kroh, vice president of North America channels, Motorola Solutions.