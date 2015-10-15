Revolabs Intros Ultra-Wideband Echo Cancellation for FLX UC Conference Phones

Revolabs has improved the acoustic echo canceller (AEC) technology in its FLX UC line of conference phones to support up to 16 kHz audio. The enhanced echo cancellation allows the microphones to match the performance of the dual-speaker system in the FLX UC product line, creating a robust, high-performance audio platform for UC that allows users to hear every word in a conference call.

“Studies have shown that adding higher frequencies to audio communications makes it easier to differentiate sounds, which can greatly improve the listening experience, so we’ve made a point of steadily upgrading the audio fidelity in our products," said Tim Root, chief technology officer at Revolabs.



"With this new echo canceller, we’re taking our products from wideband to ultra-wideband frequency response for better microphone pickup. Ultra-wideband technology produces the most natural sound. By moving to 16 kHz, ultra-wideband audio, we’re boosting the intelligibility factor significantly across a wide variety of languages. The upshot is that, when people can hear each other more clearly, they can collaborate easier.”



AEC is the technology that allows bidirectional, full-duplex audio in conference phones, enabling natural communication among a call’s participants. Because of the significant processing power and complex algorithms required for using ultra-wideband frequencies, many conference phones cut audio at 8 kHz or below, which results in an artificial-sounding user experience. The new echo cancellation implementation supports up to 16 kHz audio for more natural sound.



The FLX UC 500, UC 1000, and UC 1500 conference phones are shipping today with ultra-wideband echo cancellation. Existing customers with FLX UC 500, UC 1000, and UC 1500 units already installed can get the new echo canceller by downloading a free firmware upgrade from Revolabs’ support website.