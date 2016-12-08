QSC Q-SYS Platform Software Release to Support AES67

QSC Q-SYS Cores

QSC has enhanced the Q-SYS Platform to support AES67, an interoperability standard for audio-over-IP between various networking solutions. This new feature will be added to the Q-SYS Platform as part of the upcoming Q-SYS Designer v5.3 software release, further supporting its market position as a software-based audio/video/control platform.

AES67 allows high-performance audio streaming between Q-SYS and third-party products supporting different native networked audio technology such as Dante, Ravenna, and Livewire, without requiring any additional hardware or license costs.

“The support of AES67 is yet another example of the malleable and evolutionary nature of the Q-SYS Platform,” said Martin Barbour, QSC product manager for installed systems. “We are committed to making this platform the I/O agnostic, interoperable standard in the industry, which is why support of AES67 is so vital to the industry.”

Q-SYS Platform AES67 RX with AECAES67 is a standard for audio-over-IP interoperability and was published by the Audio Engineering Society (AES) in 2013. AES67 is a Layer-3 protocol suite and is designed to allow audio interoperability between any networked audio solution based on Layer-3 technology. Owing to its base on Layer-3 technology, AES67 is fully routable and scalable, like any common modern IT network.

To view a real-time demonstration of AES67 connectivity with the Q-SYS Platform, click here.