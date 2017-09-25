QSC Bolsters Presence in South Asia

- QSC is expanding its presence in the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) region with a new regional office in Bangalore, India and its first appearance at InfoComm India. QSC offers full operations, sales and support, system application design, as well as training throughout the region. At this upcoming InfoComm show, QSC will show the capabilities of the Q-SYS Platform and demonstrate how it integrates audio, video, and control (AV&C) for applications ranging from meeting rooms to theme parks.
- “With the rapid growth of the SAARC region, we have put dedicated resources to help support our customers with local operations, local stock, and hands-on training,” said Mandy Spencer, senior director of sales operations and services, QSC. “By exhibiting at InfoComm India, QSC is able to connect with even more customers in the region and demonstrate the power of Q-SYS as a software-based platform, built on an IT-friendly ecosystem, primed for India’s blossoming corporate AV market.”
- QSC India offers full operation support including customer care, logistics, local stock on the most in-demand Q-SYS products, as well as sales managers well positioned in key areas to provide sales and technical support. QSC also offers the opportunity for customers to take advantage of on-site Q-SYS training and product demos. To make doing business with QSC even easier, customers can purchase products in U.S. dollars or local currency.