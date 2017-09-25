PreSonus Introduces StudioLive AR22 USB Hybrid Mixer

The What: PreSonus has introduced the 22-channel StudioLive AR22 USB hybrid mixers, the newest member of the company’s StudioLive AR series. Lightweight, versatile, and feature-rich, StudioLive AR-series feature analog connections and digital tools for live performance and studio use.

The What Else: StudioLive AR22 USB mixer is equipped with a Mac- and Windows-compatible, 24-bit, 96kHz, USB 2.0 audio interface that can capture all input channels and the main mix. The StudioLive AR22 USB mixer comes equipped with an onboard stereo SD recorder that allows recording of the main mix without a computer—just hit “record” and go. Users can also use the SD recorder to play up to 32GB of MP3 and WAV files for hours of program music or backing tracks without a computer.

The StudioLive AR22 USB provides a flexible array of inputs and outputs. Featuring 16 Class A mic preamps and 26 analog line inputs, the StudioLive AR22 USB has many typical features of an analog console. In addition to a 60mm fader, each of the 12 mono channels and four stereo channels features a low-cut filter, mute, pan, and solo with prefader listen. Phantom power can be enabled globally for use with condenser microphones.

All mono channels feature three-band, semi-parametric EQ with a sweepable mid band. Four channel inserts (on channels 1-4) enable the addition of external processors. Each of the four stereo channels provides a single mic input, plus balanced 1/4-inch left and right line inputs and a basic three-band, semi-parametric EQ. The StudioLive AR22 USB mixer also features the PreSonus Super Channel, which enables playback of four stereo sources simultaneously, including connection via Bluetooth 4.1.