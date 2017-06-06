Neutrik’s XIRIUM PRO Wireless System Adds Capabilities

The What: Neutrik USA (booth 6355) has added several new features to its XIRIUM PRO Wireless Cable Replacement System. Expanding upon its full bandwidth, compression-free, low latency, FCC license-free attributes, XIRIUM’s new features add greater functionality and security while increasing the system’s versatility.



Xirium Pro by Neutrik

The What Else: Foremost among XIRIUM PRO’s new features is the Xirium App Version 3.0. This latest version of the control software offers an Advanced Mode that provides additional control and settings options. Also included in the Version 3 software is a new Temperature Monitor that displays the temperature—Low, Good, High—of the base stations utilized in a XIRIUM PRO system. Equally important, the new Version 3 software incorporates considerably expanded operation and help documentation, enabling users to get up and running faster.

XIRIUM PRO’s antenna options have also been upgraded. There are now two directional antenna options for use exclusively with XIRIUM PRO receivers. Secondly, the upgraded package also has provisions for a variety of remote mount antenna options.

Central to XIRIUM PRO’s performance is what Neutrik calls DiWA (Digital Wireless Audio). DiWA technology provides compression-free, FCC license-free, wireless transmission of audio within the 5GHz band. Among the new Xirium features is an app-activated RF attenuator. The new, advanced RF attenuator enables the system receivers to “see” the DiWA signal in high-powered RF environments, and in the process, all but eliminates minimum distance requirements.

XIRIUM PRO’s security provisions have also been upgraded. Now, the system provides users the ability to hide/unhide the SSID (Service Set Identifier) of individual base stations. This new capability removes visibility of XIRIUM PRO devices on a Wi-Fi network, eliminating unauthorized access.

“Since its introduction last year, XIRIUM PRO has enabled audio professionals to create compelling wireless setups without the all-too-common long cable runs and the inherent challenges they present,” said Mark Boyadjian, Neutrik USA's applications manager. “With these new capabilities, XIRIUM PRO gains greater capability, enhanced security, and increased system configuration flexibility. All the system hallmarks are still there, including full range (20Hz–20kHz) compression-free audio, both input and output modules available for analog, AES, and Dante, and the ability to create wireless systems with transmission distances of greater than half a mile (>1Km line-of-sight). I’m confident XIRIUM PRO’s new capabilities will be well received by industry professionals.”

The Bottom Line: The upgrades add increased monitoring, security, and performance capabilities to the XIRIUM PRO system, and the upgraded XIRIUM PRO Wireless Digital Audio System is available now.