NEC Display Launches Two Large Venue RB Laser Projectors

The What: NEC Display Solutions of America has announced two new projector models, the 30,000 Center (26,000 ANSI) lumen PH2601QL and the 40,000 Center (35,000 ANSI) lumen PH3501QL.

The What Else: The PH2601QL and PH3501QL feature 4096x2160 4K resolution, 4:4:4 signal support, and complete panel for digital inputs, including HDMI (V2.0), DisplayPort with HDCP (V.1.4), HDBaseT with HDCP (V1.4/2.2), Quad 3G-SKI, and an OPS slot. They are capable of displaying an image from 50 to 500 inches.

Built-in edge blending, stacking and geometric correction help support projection mapping when single or multiple projectors are required. These two models also offer the ability to provide image integrity, incorporating stable brightness (constant brightness) over a longer time period to alleviate image decay. The extreme brightness and resolution also offer a seamless alternative to video walls.

“These new high-brightness projectors have a native 4K resolution for unsurpassed image details for graphics design, CAD drawings, and digital cinema quality video,” said Richard McPherson, senior product manager at NEC Display Solutions. “Coupled with 50-percent vertical lens shift and multiple lens choices, they provide maximum installation flexibility for most any environment. We’re excited about these projectors because they feature the latest RB laser light source, which provides bright images and high resolution, and makes them a perfect fit for customers who want maximum detail and color reproduction.”

The Bottom Line: Both projectors are well suited for auditoriums, theaters, lecture halls, museums, sanctuaries, and other large venues. Both new projectors will be available this month. The PH2601QL will have a minimum advertised price of $129,999, and the PH3501QL will have a minimum advertised price of $149,999. They come with NEC’s five-year/20,000-hour parts and labor warranty.