NanoLumens ENGAGE Series LED Display Installed at New UFC Corporate Campus

When UFC, a mixed martial arts organization, designed its new global corporate campus in Las Vegas, NV, it wanted every inch of the campus, which includes its state-of-the-art UFC Performance Institute, to amplify the global brand’s image as a world-class organization. One of the most critical, notable components of the facility is the stunning 12.5 foot x 20 foot video display in the main lobby, which gives visitors an initial glimpse of the corporate campus’s grandeur.

To find the right solution for the project, UFC turned to National Technology Associates (NTA). According to H Waldman, NTA’s COO, the space, which is critically important to UFC’s image, needed a lightweight, superior quality, highly reliable display which is why he turned to NanoLumens.mHaving worked with the company on other projects, Waldman knew the NanoLumen’s 2.5mm ENGAGE Series LED would be the perfect fit for this project.

Located at UFC’s main entrance, the 2.5mm pixel-pitch NanoLumens ENGAGE Series has the ability to play live feeds, and can split into multiple screens, all while streaming high-quality sound via built-in audio. The display also goes beyond high definition to ensure the best image quality available, with a 2688 x 1536 display resolution. As NanoLumens displays are thin and lightweight, no changes needed to be made to the lobby’s architecture or structure.

“This display welcomes guests into the building, so it was imperative that it could be relied upon to constantly present a clear, high-quality image,” said Dave Merlino, NanoLumens vice president of sales for the U.S. West. “Blown pixels, distorted images, or any other display imperfection would send the wrong message to arriving visitors. The six-year warranty and front-serviceability of NanoLumens displays made them the absolute best choice for this installation. Now, every visitor who enters UFC’s campus will see clear, high-resolution video and imagery that communicates the exciting and expanding world of their company.”