MSE Audio Appoints CS&A to Rep New England

Susan Rullo and Mike Solomon of CS&A MSE Audio, parent company of SoundTube Entertainment, SolidDrive, Rockustics, and Soundsphere, has appointed Cardone, Solomon & Associates as the company’s representative for the commercial market in the New England States. This appointment expands CS&A’s territory for MSE Audio; the company has been representing MSE brands in Upstate New York for nearly three years.

“We are pleased to add the New England States to CS&A’s territory,” said Jill Levine, director of sales, Northern USA. “Cardone, Solomon & Associates has been in business for 20 years, and is well known and respected throughout New York and New England for their in-depth market and product knowledge.”

“All of us at Cardone, Solomon & Associates are thrilled and excited by this appointment,” said Mike Solomon, founding partner at CS&A. “It has been exciting to see end users, consultants, and AV system integrators in Upstate New York recognize, appreciate, and deploy the broad applications-oriented family of specialty speakers produced by SoundTube and the other MSE Audio brands. We anticipate seeing this happen as well in New England as more people learn about the interesting story behind MSE Audio.”