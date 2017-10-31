Middle Atlantic Merges Electrical Engineering, Power Product Management Teams

Scott Lowder, director of product management, power.Middle Atlantic Products has reorganized its electrical engineering and power product management teams into a single department. The combined unit will increase its focus on solving integration and specification challenges with innovative solutions. Scott Lowder, director of product management, power, will lead the new department.

"Solving customer problems is the primary focus of the Middle Atlantic power team, and we are fortunate to work with the most talented consultants, engineers, and integrators in the world," Lowder said. "With the pace of technology and the time it takes to develop complex products, it is critical for a development organization to operate as leanly as possible to get the best solutions to our partners quickly. This is an opportunity to create a seamless link between our customers and the talented engineers that are working to develop our next innovations that will reliably deliver the expected end-user experience."