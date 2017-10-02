Martin Audio Launches New Webinar Training Program

Martin Audio has launched a series of webinars that will kick-start a new monthly education program for its product and software platforms.

A key component of Martin Audio’s training initiative, these live sessions will initially be conducted by members of its product support group and eventually introduce guest speakers featuring end users who will share their experiences, insights, and expertise.

These sessions will be offered to audio professionals wishing to leverage Martin Audio’s technologies and optimize their advanced tools for problem solving in field applications. These webinars can be accessed from anywhere in the world, and all sessions are available free of charge.

“Our brand has started to become pervasive around the world and it follows that we need to accelerate our education offering to reach these new end users and to maximize learning for system integrators and rental companies of our products and software platforms,” said Martin Audio’s director of marketing, James King. “The sessions start with our new Wavefront Precision optimized line arrays––sales of which have outstripped all our expectations––and are followed up with sessions on Display software, CDD, and O-Line, as well as topics like noise pollution management.”