Luxul Completes KRACK Firmware Updates for Routers, WAPs

Luxul’s KRACK firmware updates are now complete and available for its lineup of wireless routers and access points. Security patches that fix this Wi-Fi vulnerability on the following products can be found under Firmware Updates on the company's website:

Wireless routers:

XWR-3100

XWR-1200

XWR-1750

Wireless access points:



XAP-1510

XAP-1410

XAP-310

XAP-1240

XAP-1500

XAP-1210

XAP-1230

XAP-810

XAP-1440

XWO-BAP1

KRACK is essentially a weakness in the WPA2 system, which secures the Wi-Fi connection between a router and a computer. KRACK enables attackers to eavesdrop on unencrypted traffic or slip malware into otherwise legitimate websites when the WPA2 system breaks down. For an attack to happen; however, the attacker would have to physically be within Wi-Fi range to carry it out. Even though nearly every device that uses Wi-Fi is vulnerable, an attack would require a lot of preparation and be targeted very specifically, dramatically reducing the risk for an average person to be affected.

Upon hearing about this vulnerability in early October, Luxul's engineering team held meetings to determine a plan of action and quickly developed a solution to protect its customers. An team of Luxul engineers worked on all security patches keeping its dealers informed of all progress.

"Luxul quickly came up with a fix for this issue," said Dan Woody, president of Residential Technology Systems. "Their quick response restored peace of mind to our customers and our business."

"Our customers' security is our top priority because we know how much today's consumer relies on the internet," said Kirk Goodwin, director of customer support, Luxul. "Luxul's speedy response to this bug is a testament to our dedication to provide our customers with the best service."