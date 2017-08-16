LEVA Explores AI, Forensic Video Techniques at Training Symposium

The 2017 LEVA Digital Multimedia Evidence Training Symposium will address the increased interest in artificial intelligence (AI), as well as other emerging technologies and techniques for law enforcement video professionals throughout its five-day training program.

Featuring a combination of seminars and hands-on workshops, the 28th annual symposium of the Law Enforcement and Emergency Services Video Association International runs October 16-20 at the Hilton Clearwater in Clearwater Beach, FL.

“Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Video in Public Safety” will show how a computer “sees” an image, which allows AI to search extensive video evidence to find potential evidence. The session will be presented by Brent Boekestein and Ariel Amato, co-founders of Vintra, an AI software company that helps public safety officials extract actionable intelligence from large amounts of video and audio data.

Forensic gait analysis is a relatively new and potentially powerful tool. Comparing video of the way a suspect walks has been used in more than 100 U.K. cases.

“Forensic Gait Analysis: What Video Analysts Need to Know,” presented by podiatric physician and surgeon Dr. Michael Nirenberg, will teach attendees how to analyze video footage to determine if it is adequate for analysis, as well as how to prepare the video for court. Today’s digital cameras and specialized software have simplified the process of producing 360-paroramic views of crime, accident, and fire scenes.

“Documenting Crime Scenes with Panoramic Cameras” provides hands-on instruction in panoramic photography, the role of stitching software, best practices for challenging lighting situations, and the creation of interactive visual reports using digital evidence and other relevant information.

“As always, our training sessions are designed to help forensic video professionals perform their jobs better and stay on the leading edge of technology,” said Jan Garvin, LEVA executive director. “New tools like AI software and panoramic cameras, and new techniques like forensic gait analysis, can deliver better results to help ensure justice is best served.”

LEVA membership is not required to attend, but conference sessions can earn hours toward LEVA certification. Some sessions have limited availability and pre-registration is required. For conference schedule and pricing options, as well as hotel and travel information, visit leva.org.