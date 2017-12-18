James Loudspeaker Unveils Small Aperture Architectural Speaker

- James Loudspeaker has added to its lineup of Small Aperture (SA) architectural speakers with the introduction of the 42SA-4 in-ceiling/in-wall two-way loudspeaker. The 42SA-4 is the most compact Small Aperture model, fitting easily into shallow wall or ceiling environments such as a 2x4 stud bay. The James Loudspeaker 42SA-4 enables professional integrators, architects, and designers to deliver visually unobtrusive, high-quality audio in state-of-the-art spaces.
- The What Else: The James Loudspeaker 42SA-4 utilizes proprietary drivers including an aluminum 4-inch woofer and a 2-inch midrange/high-frequency module that combine to deliver room-filling, full-range musical playback including clearly defined low frequencies—all through a 3-inch opening. Custom integrators will appreciate the speaker protection circuitry built in to all SA models, improving reliability and performance.
- “James Loudspeaker engineering has been on a mission to give integrators, architects, and designers a compact, more affordable solution without sacrificing performance or custom flexibility,” said James Loudspeaker CEO Mark Schafle. “The 42SA-4 showcases our capacity to creatively develop and engineer drivers and complete systems optimizing performance for unique applications. Our objective has always been to deliver the finest entertainment systems imaginable that fit just about any wall or ceiling and can be matched to any décor.”
- There are now five available models of the Small Aperture loudspeaker featuring multiple enclosure sizes as well as 3-inch or 4-inch round or square grilles. Custom versions are also available to suit unconventional applications. To supplement bass response when necessary, the small aperture satellites can easily pair with a variety of James Loudspeaker subwoofer options designed with the signature Small Aperture aesthetic. The lineup includes two Small Aperture subwoofers and five models of James Loudspeaker’s PowerPipe subwoofer that in many cases can be mated to SA-style grille solutions. When required, James Loudspeaker will custom engineer and manufacture a speaker to match a specific lighting fixture, woodgrain, or vast array of standard and custom finishes.
- The Bottom Line: The James Loudspeaker 42SA-4 features aircraft-grade aluminum construction and a modular design, providing long life and easy service. All SA series speakers are available with a variety of standard and décor-matched trim kit options. They have been designed to accept industry-standard 3- and 4-inch lighting trim kits, allowing integration with similarly styled lighting products.
- The Small Aperture 42SA-4 will become available January, 2018 and has been ETL/UL approved. MSRP is $1000.00 (USD) each through authorized James Loudspeaker integrators.