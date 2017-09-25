InFocus Debuts Jupiter Control 1000 Series Display Wall Processor

The What: InFocus Corporation has launched the Jupiter Control 1000 Series, a range of 4K display wall processors featuring the company’s Canvas collaborative visualization software platform.

The What Else: InFocus Jupiter Control 1000 processors can be used as a stand-alone solution driving a single video wall or integrated into a fully networked enterprise solution that is managed by the Canvas platform, enabling robust collaboration between video walls, operators, ancillary displays, and even mobile devices.