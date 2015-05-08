InfoComm Sneak Peaks, Week of May 4

InfoComm is quickly approaching, and while companies are busy preparing for their training sessions, booths, etc., here at SCN we're turning our attention to the technology. Each week, SCN will highlight a list of products you should expect to see at InfoComm 2015 (held June 15 to 19, 2015 in Orlando, FL).



Highlights from the week of May 4th included:

beyerdynamic Quinta

beyerdynamic's Quinta product family, its 5th generation of wireless conference technology, continues to grow. The future-proof system uses the latest technology, such as intelligent, reliable frequency selection, an AVB interface and control via smartphone or tablet PC.

Matrox Avio F120 and F125

Matrox Avio F120 and F125 KVM extenders consist of a transmitter and receiver pair.

Pakedge Connect+

The Pakedge Connect+ Platform is a carefully integrated system of switches, routers, wireless, power management and software technologies, designed specifically to work with each other to deliver seamless, scalable, and reliable multimedia networking performance.

MediaMatrix F-DCM

The MediaMatrix F-DCM is a networked audio and control input/output node that supports both Dante and CobraNet audio transport protocols for efficient and convenient extension of audio and control inputs and outputs in networked systems.

SoundTube Introduces Three-Channel Mini Amplifier

SoundTube Entertainment's SB335 is a feature-packed mini amplifier for digital signage, museum, education and conferencing applications.

Altinex RT300 Series

Altinex's RT300 Series retractable cable system is comprised of four models: the RT300-121, RT300-125, RT300-145, and RT300-155.

Atlona 4K/UHD Switcher and Receiver

Atlona's AT-UHD-CLSO-601 switcher and its intended receiver, the AT-UHD-EX-100CE-RX, are perfect for classrooms and meeting rooms.

Epson PowerLite 4770W

Epson's PowerLite 4770W is a widescreen projector delivering brilliant color and amazing image quality for almost any venue.

Barco Laser Phosphor

Barco Laser Phosphor projectors combine long life with quiet operation.

Chief Fusion

Chief is offering its line of Fusion mounts in new configurations.

Christie H Series

The Christie H Series is a powerful 1-chip DLP projector.

Audio Everywhere App and ExXtractor

Audio Everywhere provides a solution for delivering high-quality sound from any source.

SurgeX Axess Manager Platform

The new SurgeX Axess Manager Platform brings surge elimination, power management and energy intelligence together in a single solution.

Lectrosonics SSM

The Lectrosonics SSM (Super Slight Micro) is the smallest full-featured UHF bodypack microphone transmitter available.

Draper TecVision

Draper has added two new viewing surfaces to its TecVision Engineered Surface Technology line.

Dugan Model M

Dan Dugan Sound Design’s Dugan Model M is a new product for management of live microphones in unscripted talking situations.



Ben Q DH551F

To broadcast bidirectional information effectively to oncoming viewers, BenQ’s all-new DH551F ultra-thin dual-sided display brings full HD content to high-traffic public areas.

Platinum Tools EZ-DataLock

Platinum Tools' EZ-DataLock Strain Relief is designed to secure network cables from tampering, and secure a data network 24/7 by locking cables in place that are not to be disconnected.

Screen Innovations Slate

Screen Innovations (SI) Slate is a line of large, black-colored 0.8- and 1.2-gain projection screens.

IHSE 576 Draco Tera

The IHSE 576 Draco tera enterprise is a new matrix switch for KVM and SDI formats.

Aurora IPX-TC1 Audio and Video over IP Transceiver

Aurora Multimedia's IPX-TC1 Audio and Video over IP Transceiver leverages the company's IPBaseT Technology, to make the device the market's first 4K2K transceiver with zero compression and latency.

Middle Atlantic Redesigned L5 Lecterns

New designs for Middle Atlantic's L5 Series Lecterns will be on display at InfoComm 2015. The Lectern offering has been expanded with new styles, wood finishes, and options to appeal to a range of design aesthetics.

Clear-Com FreeSpeak Digital Wireless Intercom Systems

Clear-Com's FreeSpeak II 1.9GHz has already proven to be an exceptional wireless intercom system for large scale productions.

NEXO ID Series

The new NEXO ID Series will be on display at InfoComm 2015 in demo room W206C. A new Space A category of products, the ID Series is intended for use as problem solvers in toolkits of system designers and installers within the professional audio industry.

Clockaudio CDT100 Transporter

In response to the need to streamline data and power cables for boardrooms, conference rooms, and video conference rooms, Clockaudio's CDT-100 reduces cabling requirements from multiple and individual microphones from the conference table to the AV cabinet.

Crestron HD-SCALER-HD-E

Crestron's two new high-definition scalers, the Crestron HD-SCALER-HD-E (HDMI In, HDMI Out) and HD-SCALER-VGA-E (VGA In, HDMI Out) provide streamlined, application-specific HD scaling solutions.

Draper Screen Boom

Draper's Screen Boom is ideal for spaces looking to get a motorized projection screen into the space without being too intrusive.

Jupiter Systems Canvas CRS-4K

Jupiter Systems' Canvas CRS-4K complements its award-winning Canvas enterprise software.

Mersive Solstice With Android Mirroring

The Solstice Pod is the newest addition to the Solstice wireless presentation and collaboration product line combining Solstice Software with an Android-based hardware platform to create a turnkey wireless media streaming solution for improved collaboration in meeting rooms and classrooms.

Planar OLED Technology

Planar Systems' Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) technology improves the transparency of see-through displays, creating new opportunities for experience design while overcoming a major hurdle to transparent display adoption.

Yamaha RSio64-D Input/Output Rack

The new RSio64-D I/O audio interface will make its InfoComm 2015 debut at the Yamaha Professional Audio booth 727. The interface provides up to 64 inputs and 64 outputs with Dante/Mini-YGDAI card conversion for broadcast, recording, live sound, and other professional audio applications.



VITEC MGW D265 Portable HEVC Decoder

VITEC will debut the MGW D265 portable H.265 IP decoder at InfoComm 2015. Specifically designed to provide decoding for any IPTV and full-motion-video application, the device delivers a compact footprint, best-in-class connectivity options, and ultra-low delay.

RGB Spectrum MediaWall V Display Processor

The RGB Spectrum MediaWall V is a 4K UHD video wall processor, offering up to 4K resolution I/O, single wire connectivity and fully scalable windows.



RCF 16 & 24-channel L-Pad Mixers

RCF's L-Pad 16CX USB 16-channel and L-Pad 24CX USB 24-channel models take a different approach to the small-format analog mixer market segment.

Revolabs FLX UC 1500

Revolabs' all-new FLX UC 1500 IP & USB Conference Phone with Extension Microphones is ideal for VoIP- or PC-based conferencing and large meeting environments.

Biamp Networked Media System

At InfoComm 2015, Biamp will focus on Networked Media Systems (NMS), which maximize system resources while simplifying system administration.