Harman Professional Solutions Opens Experience Center in LA

Harman Professional Solutions hosted the grand opening of its Harman Experience Center in Los Angeles; the facility joins a worldwide network of centers designed to demonstrate how Harman solutions address customer needs across multiple vertical markets.

The new 15,000-square-foot, multifunctional facility showcases Harman Professional Solutions' products in a variety of entertainment and enterprise market applications. The Experience Center demonstrates the integration of brands including JBL Professional, AKG Acoustics, AMX, BSS Audio, Crown International, dbx Professional, DigiTech, Lexicon Pro, Martin, Soundcraft, and Studer.

“With the opening of our flagship Experience Center, we are bringing the Harman Professional Solution proposition to life while giving visitors a glimpse into the investments we’re making in our brands,” said Bryan Bradley, senior vice president and general manager, Americas, Harman Professional Solutions. “From JBL sound and Martin lighting, to AMX controllers and Samsung displays, the entire facility is a brilliant demonstration of what Harman products can do when deployed seamlessly together in enterprise and entertainment environments.”

The Experience Center is comprised of several dedicated spaces:

A grand entrance corridor features lighting effects and audio synced to, and anchored by, an 18-by-10-foot Samsung LED video wall. The corridor is adorned with Technical Grammy Awards presented to JBL Professional (2005), AKG Acoustics (2010), and Lexicon Pro (2014) for contributions of technical significance in recorded field.

The Product Showroom is filled with Harman solutions including Harman’s Connected Retail Experience, Connected Huddle Space, Voice Enabled Cognitive Hotel Room, Home Recording, Networked AVoIP, and more.

The 6,000-square-foot Soundstage delivers live entertainment audio, video, and lighting demonstrations for house of worship, nightclub, performing arts, and touring.

The Café, Boardroom, and Training Center are designed as practical-use spaces that also demonstrate Harman solutions in restaurant, corporate, and education settings.

“With the Experience Center, we can now take conversations with our customers off tradeshow floors and into our facility to give customers and influencers a deeper and more meaningful experience all day, any day of the year,” said Erik Tarkiainen, vice president of global marketing, Harman Professional Solutions. “This opening is an important milestone, and it marks a new and exciting beginning for Harman Professional Solutions. We are excited for our customers to join us as we continue to move the industry forward together.”The Experience Center is open by appointment only to Harman and Samsung customers, employees, distributors, sales representatives, dealers, artists, and other industry professionals for meetings, performances, productions, hospitality events, and more.