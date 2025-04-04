Pro AV Around the Globe: LEA Professional Turns Up the Music at Cafe

Soundtrack Café is transforming the West India music scene. Once a professional audio showcase venue, the concept has shifted to a spot for single-origin coffee, food pairings, and live music. Throughout this transition, the owners of Soundtrack Café have continually adapted, seeking the best audio solutions, choosing LEA Professional Connect Series amplifiers to achieve their goals.

Opened in 2018 and co-owned by Rajesh Patil and Peeyush Singh, the café takes pride in being "deliciously awesome.” It is the first and only independent music café in India dedicated to showcasing and enabling musicians to share their music. In addition to regular indie performances, Soundtrack Café also hosts curated poetry soirées and provides young artists with the opportunity to gain exposure through the Indie Stage kids' open mic nights. However, for a venue so focused on music, the existing background music system lacked the dynamic range and flexibility necessary for live sound.

Patil and Singh are also co-owners of Audio Technik India, an audiovisual integration and consulting firm located on the second floor of the facility, directly above the café. They recognized the importance of selecting top-quality audio technology to ensure that both musicians and guests in the café receive the best possible experience.

To meet the new demands, Audio Technik India collaborated with Generation AV to enhance the café’s audio capabilities. The team selected LEA Professional Connect Series 354 amplifiers, which provide pristine, high-impact sound for both background music and live performances.

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

“We needed a system that could provide exceptional sound quality and smoothly transition between background music and live shows,” said Patil. “The scalability capabilities of the Connect Series made it the ideal solution for our needs, and the ability to monitor and manage the system remotely through LEA Cloud provides us with peace of mind. Even when we aren’t physically present, we know the system is operating flawlessly.”

These Connect Series amplifiers play a pivotal role in powering the café’s audio system. The 4-channel smart amplifier provides 350 watts per channel and supports both Hi-Z (70V or 100V) and Lo-Z configurations, making it flexible for different audio needs. The Smart Power Bridge technology allows the team to create multiple audio zones while also accommodating a dedicated subwoofer channel for added low-end presence during live shows.

By utilizing LEA Cloud and SharkWare control software, the café’s audio system is now fully accessible remotely. This is a significant advancement for Patil and Singh, who frequently manage Audio Technik projects from offsite locations. With remote monitoring capabilities, they can easily oversee system performance, troubleshoot issues, and make adjustments from anywhere.

The Soundtrack Café operates in multiple distinct modes. During weekdays, it offers a relaxed atmosphere with a distributed sound system that ensures balanced audio coverage both indoors and outdoors. The café features a carefully curated playlist with diverse genres, including classics, rock, fusion, and folk, providing patrons with an enjoyable audio backdrop.

When the weekend arrives, the café shifts to using FOH speakers for live performances, powered by LEA. This transition enhances the experience for both guests and performers. The audio system helps showcase local talent and transforms the space into a lively hub of music and enjoyment.

One of the biggest challenges the café faced was managing the changeovers between background music and live performances. Fortunately, with the signal-sensing override feature on the Connect Series 354, this transition has been automated. Now, when live musicians perform, the system automatically prioritizes the live audio feed, ensuring a seamless switch without any manual intervention.

The success of the Soundtrack Café installation has established it as a blueprint project for Audio Technik India. Since its completion, Patil and his team have incorporated LEA Professional amplifiers into several high-profile projects, further solidifying LEA's reputation in the region.

“Soundtrack Café demonstrates the incredible power and versatility of LEA Professional amplifiers,” said Patil. “This project helped us gain confidence in adopting LEA’s technology for future installations, and we’re excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”