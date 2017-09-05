Extron Shipping 4K Twisted Pair Scaling Receiver for XTP Systems

The What: Extron Electronics is now shipping the XTP SR HD 4K scaling receiver featuring Extron Vector 4K scaling technology for uncompromised image quality.

The What Else: The new XTP SR HD 4K receiver provides multiple capabilities for streamlined operation and integration. It employs advanced scaling technology to convert all input signals to the desired optimal output resolution, audio de-embedding to digital S/PDIF or analog stereo audio outputs, and can be remotely powered from XTP CrossPoint Matrix Switchers. Set up and commissioning are made easy with Extron XTP System Configuration Software.

“The XTP SR HD 4K scaling receiver brings added flexibility for integration of end-to-end XTP Systems with the highest level of 4K support,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. “Whether you are upscaling or downscaling, the Vector 4K 4:4:4 color processing and high performance frame rate conversion retains original color detail and delivers images free of visual artifacts.”