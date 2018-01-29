Extron Launches TLS Room Scheduling Panels

The What: Extron has introduced the TLS family of TouchLink Scheduling panels, designed to help ease integration and provide customers with dedicated panels for all their meeting space reservation needs.

The What Else: Available in 5-, 7-, and 10-inch panels in both wall and VESA-mounted varieties, users can make reservations directly from the panels, a computer, or any smartphone or tablet that connects to any one of the supported mail servers. Bright red and green LED light bars indicate whether a room is occupied or available, and new room scheduling analytics provide information for customers to closely examine room usage, activity patterns, and occupancy trends across the organization.

“These new TLS panels and our latest version of Room Agent software make it easier than ever to integrate room scheduling into your enterprise,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. “You’ll have the convenience of touchpanel or smartphone reservations, room analytic information, and all of this without any annual subscription or maintenance fees.”

All TLS panels are configured with Extron Room Agent software. Users connect the touchpanel to a computer, open the free software, and fill in the required fields to compose the user interface. Customization options include custom colors and background images, as well as interface text fields to be shown or hidden, depending on user preference. TLS panels equipped with a digital input will work with just about any occupancy sensor, including the Extron OCS 100 series, which monitors room occupancy, and after a user-defined time, releases the room back to available status.