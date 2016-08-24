Exterity Extends IP Video and Digital Signage Portfolio

Exterity has extended its core product portfolio with a host of new functionality designed to make it easier to create, manage, and deploy dynamic, integrated IP video and signage content.

The expanded AvediaServer V7.6 and AvediaPlayer r93xx Receivers V5.3 provide a host of new features, including:

Refreshed User Interface: The new interface of Exterity’s AvediaServer provides a more modern look and feel, alongside a consistent set of app and control icons.

ArtioSign Create App: Brand new to AvediaServer, the app enables the easy development of high-impact digital signage, with an intuitive, drag-and-drop graphical user interface, templates, and more.

ArtioPortal Updates: The middleware platform has been expanded to provide user-friendly and easily tailored features, such as the ability to change screen backgrounds; continue viewing a channel while browsing the Electronic Program Guide (EPG); as well as integration with NETx Automation Building Management Systems (BMS), which enable in-room lighting, temperature, and blinds to be controlled via ArtioPortal on mobile devices.

Projector Control App: Developed for administrators who use AvediaServer 7.6 in conjunction with AvediaPlayer r93xx V5.3 Receivers, the app enables the central management of video content displayed via projectors. In addition, users can automatically change the content source of individual or groups of projectors, and monitor bulb and filter life remotely via the app.

Accelerated Channel Change: The feature combining AvediaPlayer r93xx V5.3 Receivers with AvediaStream Transcoder enables sub 500ms channel changes.