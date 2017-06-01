Evertz to Introduce 4K PTZ Camera, HDMI Cables

The What: At InfoComm 2017, EvertzAV (booth 801) will introduce a 4K PTZ camera to its product lineup. Evertz will also be launching a new series of 4K/60 (18Gbps) HDMI cables.

The What Else: The EV-PTZ-4K-3 4K resolution pan/tilt/zoom camera with HDBaseT, HDMI, and 3G-SDI outputs is suited for a variety of applications. It provides 4K resolution with 12x optical zoom, 71-degree viewing angle, 350 degrees of continuous pan, and 120 degrees of tilt. The 4K PTZ camera has a clean aesthetic look and can be mounted to any surface using its flexible mounting options.

EvertzAV’s certified HDMI 4K/60 cables are engineered and tested to work at the highest resolutions and bandwidth available on HDMI. Several lengths are available from 1 meter up to 5 meters, and all cables come fully certified by EvertzAV to work up to 4096x2160 at 60Hz 4:4:4 resolution.